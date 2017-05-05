Marvin Lewis Shoots Down Idea of John Ross, Billy Hamilton Race

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Any hope of a potential race between speedsters Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds and John Ross of the Cincinnati Bengals was shot down by Ross' head coach, Marvin Lewis.

Speaking to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Lewis had this to say about the hypothetical race: "John is not a circus act or anything. John is a football player. I don't think either one of them needs to risk their careers in some kind of race."

The questions came about after Hamilton told reporters Thursday he wanted to see who would win in a foot race between himself and Ross.

"It's something I look forward to. I'm a competitor, if something happens with him, it happens," he said, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We'll do it for a charity event. I'm willing to do it."

Ross set a new record in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March, finishing in 4.22 seconds.

Hamilton has been lauded for his speed since coming up through the minors. He stole a minor league record 155 bases in 2012 and has stolen at least 50 bases in each of the past three seasons for the Reds.