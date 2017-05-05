Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Signing Could End David De Gea Chase

David Vincent/Associated Press

Real Madrid's proposed capture of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe could scupper the transfer of goalkeeper David De Gea from Manchester United.

According to Marca (h/t Jack Wilson of the Express), Mbappe's expected price of more than £70 million will mean there will not be the funds available to sign the Spain No. 1. Mbappe is said to have decided he wants to join Los Blancos, allowing Real to drop their interest in Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

The UEFA Champions League holders could also pull the plug on a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, per Wilson.

Mbappe's arrival in La Liga could trigger a chain of events that would allow United to bid for Griezmann without opposition, while retaining their world-class goalkeeper for next term. De Gea is believed to be happy to remain at Old Trafford.

Here is Mbappe in action for the Ligue 1 leaders:

Mbappe has quickly developed into Europe's hottest young talent after blasting Monaco into the latter rounds of the Champions League.

Squawka Football highlighted the player's recent form:

The youngster recently fuelled rumours of a move to Spain after speaking about the potential of playing for manager Zinedine Zidane.

"Today, I am at Monaco. Real Madrid? We will see after," Mbappe told reporters, per Goal. "You should go to Real Madrid when you are at the top of your game. I'm not at the top of my game. But anything is possible."

De Gea has continued to impress for United in the Premier League, keeping 14 clean sheets in 33 appearances in the English competition, per Squawka.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Real certainly need to improve their defensive options, but president Florentino Perez has a habit of buying attacking players as a priority.

If the choice comes down to purchasing Mbappe for an inflated fee, rather than pay United over the odds for a goalkeeper, it is likely Madrid will opt for the former during the summer transfer window.

United manager Jose Mourinho will be keen to retain De Gea as he plots an assault on the Premier League title next season.