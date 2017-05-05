    Kentucky Derby 2017: Prize Money Purse, Latest Vegas Odds Payouts and More

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Trainer Steve Asmussen walks off the track with Looking at Lee after morning training prior to the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    It's staggering to think millions of dollars up for grabs over the course of about two minutes this Saturday at Churchill Downs. 

    Alas, such is the nature of "the most exciting two minutes in sports," otherwise known as the Kentucky Derby.

    Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have once again analyzed all the data available and crafted betting lines for the event, leaving bettors with plenty of options ranging from surefire contender to worthwhile underdog across the 20 entries.

    Below, let's take a look at all the pertinent info surrounding the event, including the odds and payouts, before highlighting a few names bettors should know.

             

    2017 Kentucky Derby Details

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    TicketsScoreBig.com

    Prize Money: $2 million purse, with $1.24 million going to the winner, according to Sporting News.

                

    Kentucky Derby Entries

    Post PositionHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen28-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor16-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker66-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen50-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher4-1
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse40-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp16-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen22-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill25-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer28-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux33-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans33-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse19-4
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes13-2
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher25-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion13-2
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs16-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown16-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher33-1
    OddsShark.com

           

    Horses to Know

    Classic Empire

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Classic Empire trains on track prior to the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Las Vegas likes Classic Empire for good reason.

    The colt won four starts back in 2016, battled through an injury and came away with first in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby back in April. Not only is this a colt trained by Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux sits up top in the jockey position and boasts Eclipse Awards and seven triumphs in the Breeders' Cup.

    While some bettors might shy away from Classic Empire because of an injury near the start of the year, it's the colt's ability to bounce back in strong form that cemented contending status, as pointed out by Marcus Hersh of Daily Racing Form (via ESPN.com):

    And still, off a limited workout pattern and with only one modest race in five months, Classic Empire won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 15 to cement his role as Derby favorite, a status he gained with a truly high-level win last Nov. 5 in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, where he beat the excellent 2-year-old Not This Time by a neck.

    Classic Empire's track record so far is hard to ignore. Few in the field come close when putting resumes up to a microscope, so it's not hard to see why Las Vegas favors Casse's offering.

    Though the payout isn't great here, Classic Empire is a great way to provide bankroll cushion while bettors take risks on high-upside plays.

            

    McCraken

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: McCraken runs on the track during morning training prior to the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Speaking of resumes, the Ian Wilkes-trained McCraken has one that holds up rather well.

    McCraken doesn't boast as many Grade 1 wins as Classic Empire. Few could, but four straight wins are four straight wins, even if the best was only a Grade 2 event. Yes, McCraken's most recent event was a third-place finish, but coming off an injury, it was a gutsy showing.

    Other factors make McCraken more attractive. For one, a No. 15 post is a good slot. McCraken also happens to call Churchill Downs home. Add the two factors with his racing style, and it's why some such as Brian Zipse of Horse Racing Nation suggest McCraken will win the race:

    He likes to come from behind, but not so far back that traffic or fatigue will likely get in his way. Like so many Derby winners of the past, he can make his move on the turn, and be in perfect position at the head of the stretch. While much of the field will be getting winded, he should be just hitting the front, and ready to sprint home to the wire.

    It'll be interesting to see how these factors around McCraken will fare against the sheer dominance of Classic Empire, to say the least.

    For bettors, McCraken is a nice alternative to Classic Empire, especially given the starting position. With the sheer talent to best the field late, Wilkes' colt might throw a wrench in the Triple Crown conversation.

               

    Irish War Cry

    1. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    2. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    3. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    4. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    5. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    6. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    7. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    8. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    9. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    10. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    11. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    12. History of Vinsanity

    13. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    14. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    15. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    16. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    17. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    18. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    19. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    20. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    21. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    22. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    23. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    24. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    25. This Night in the NBA

    26. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    27. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    28. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    29. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    30. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    31. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    32. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    33. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    34. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    35. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    36. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    37. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    38. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    39. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    40. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    41. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    42. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    43. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    44. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    45. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    46. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    47. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    48. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    49. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    50. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    51. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    52. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    53. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    54. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    55. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    56. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    57. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    58. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    59. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    60. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    61. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    62. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    63. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    64. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    65. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    66. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    67. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    68. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    69. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    70. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    71. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    72. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    73. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    74. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    75. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    76. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    77. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    78. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    79. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    80. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    81. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    82. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    83. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    84. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    85. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    86. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    87. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    88. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    89. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    90. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    91. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    92. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    93. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    94. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    95. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    96. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    97. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    98. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    99. How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8

    100. Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

    On paper, Irish War Cry is as good as any contender this year, provided bettors can overlook an odd seventh-place finish in the middle of his resume.

    It doesn't make a ton of sense. The Graham Motion-trained colt won three races in a row, then went down at the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth in seventh place before another first-place finish.

    Maybe the only explanation for the hiccup was the fact the colt hardly had a month off between races. Motion himself isn't too worried about the fact no horse has ever won from the No. 17 slot, either.

    "Someone's going to win from the 17 hole one day Motion said, according to Stephen Edelson of the Asbury Park Press. "I was very happy with it. I think it suits the horse, actually. It doesn't bother me at all."

    No exaggeration there—Irish War Cry likes to make a late sprint, which is good news as No. 17 could allow jockey Rajiv Maragh to avoid early traffic and make a late push.

    Notice a trend? All of Saturday's favorites like to take off down the stretch, meaning this year's Kentucky Derby could boast one of its most entertaining finishes in a long time. It's great news for observers, even if odds payouts hang in the balance during the thrilling sprint to the finish line.

           

    Stats and information via KentuckyDerby.com unless otherwise specified. Odds courtesy of OddsShark. 