George Hill Out for Game 4 of Warriors vs. Jazz Due to Toe Injury

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz point guard George Hill won't play in Monday's Game 4 battle against the Golden State Warriors, per Brandon Judd of the Deseret News.

The point guard suffered a toe injury in Game 1 and hasn't been able to play the next three games. He scored just seven points in the opening loss, and the Jazz have fallen into an 0-3 hole since.

"You reach a point where it's hard to be effective," head coach Quin Snyder said before Game 2, according to the Deseret News' Jody Genessy. "He was battling the same thing in the Clippers series. I see it when I watch him, his ability to get back and his ability to defend the ball, it's hard."

The setback is another bump in the road for Hill, who has battled injuries throughout his first season with the Jazz. Although he was limited to just 49 games, he was extremely effective when on the court, averaging a career-high 16.9 points per game.



With Hill forced to sit out yet again, the Jazz will have to pivot to a platoon of Shelvin Mack, Raul Neto and Dante Exum at point guard.