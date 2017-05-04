Kelly Oubre Ejected After Shoving Kelly Olynyk vs. Celtics in Game 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There was Kelly-on-Kelly crime during Thursday's Game 3 of the playoff series between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

Boston's Kelly Olynyk hit Washington's Kelly Oubre with a hard screen, knocking Oubre to the ground. Oubre responded by charging at Olynyk and shoving him to the ground, and Chris Forsberg of ESPN noted Washington's swingman received a flagrant-2 and was ejected in the second quarter.

ESPN Stats & Info noted it was the first time Oubre was ejected from a game in his entire career.

The loss of Oubre is significant for a Wizards team that isn't particularly deep even at full strength. According to NBA.com, Washington's bench was 19th in offensive rating and 22nd in defensive rating during the regular season.

Brian Robb of 98.5 The Sports Hub pointed to another concern for the Wizards, especially if Oubre's actions elicit a suspension:

Washington entered Thursday's contest trailing 2-0 in the series. Game 4 is Sunday in Washington D.C.