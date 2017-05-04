Eric Ebron Says He Was 'Pretty Destroyed' by Injuries During Last Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron revealed to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com on Thursday that he was affected by injuries for much of the 2016 season.

"My whole life was bothering me, or at least that's what it felt like every time I tried to get out the bed," he said. "I was pretty beat up, man, from the things you might know of, to the things you don't. I was pretty destroyed."

Ebron said, however, that after an offseason of recovery he feels good again.

"My biggest thing this year was to try to get healthy," he said. "I was really banged up last year, and that was my biggest thing this year, was to take the time to get my body back to where it needs to be. Finally, I feel great, and we'll just see where that takes me this coming season."

Ebron, 24, had his best season for the Lions in 2016, catching 61 passes for 711 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. He also dropped seven passes, per Meinke, which was the most among tight ends and third-most in the NFL.

Despite the drops, the Lions remain committed to Ebron, picking up his fifth-year contract option on Tuesday. And Ebron continues to improve as a receiving threat, as Pro Football Focus noted.

"Ebron’s 72.3 receiving grade in 2016 ranked 19th among tight ends," PFF wrote. "His 29.6 run-block grade was the worst among qualifying tight ends. Since entering the league in 2014, his run-block grade has regressed each season while his receiving grade has improved."

Ebron's deficiencies in the run game are mitigated somewhat by the presence of free-agent acquisition Darren Fells and fourth-round pick Michael Roberts, each who can be used more effectively as run-blocking options while Ebron can focus on remaining a target in the passing game.

With a clean bill of health, big things are expected of Ebron in his fourth season.