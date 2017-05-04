Tony Parker Reportedly Expected to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Leg Injury

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the team's playoff run after suffering a leg injury Wednesday night during Game 2 of the Spurs' second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of The Vertical reported San Antonio "expects" Parker will need season-ending surgery on the ailment. The official MRI results are not yet available, though.



Teammates were forced to carry the 34-year-old four-time NBA champion off the court in the fourth quarter when he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

"It's not good," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said after the game, though he didn't know the exact extent of the injury, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com.

"It's hard to see him limping and hurting now, and you kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon," longtime teammate Manu Ginobili added. "That's a tough blow. We shall see. We don't know."

Parker averaged his lowest scoring total since his rookie campaign at 10.1 points per game during the regular season. The battle-tested guard had elevated his play since the playoffs started, however, putting up 15.9 points per contest while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor across eight games.

The Spurs bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 1 to secure a 121-96 triumph Wednesday night to level the series. While it was a crucial win to avoid falling into a massive hole early, it may prove a Pyrrhic victory if Parker's injury is as bad as feared.

San Antonio will lean on Patty Mills to fill the void as the series shifts to Toyota Center in Houston for Game 3 on Friday night.