DeMar DeRozan Says He'd Give $100 to Someone Who Can Stop LeBron James

    CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers fights for position with DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 15, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 121-117.
    Following another dominant performance by LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 125-103 Game 2 playoff win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was left searching for answers.

    According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, DeRozan offered a monetary reward in exchange for help in shutting down King James: "If you can find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments, I'll give you $100."

    LeBron was key in the Cavs' 2-0 series lead, as he put up 39 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Cleveland is a perfect 6-0 in the postseason due largely to James' averages of 34.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

    During Wednesday's contest, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second place on the all-time playoff scoring list. And while James thrived in Game 2, DeRozan stumbled to the tune of just five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

    DeRozan's effectiveness and efficiency are down in the playoffs; he has gone from averaging 27.3 points to 20.6 and shooting 46.7 percent to 41.8 percent.

    The Raptors fell behind 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cavaliers last year but bounced back to tie it with two wins in a row before falling in six.

    Still, they do have some level of playoff success against LeBron and the Cavs, something few Eastern Conference teams can say.