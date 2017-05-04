7 Possible Brock Lesnar Opponents for Universal Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE likes to change up its pay-per-view names every so often, and this year will feature what might be the most ridiculous title for a WWE event ever.

Great Balls of Fire will be the Raw-branded PPV taking place on July 9. The brand split hadn't happened last July, so Battleground was the only event that month.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas will host the show, and the venue broke the news of Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship through its official Twitter account.

We can all agree not using Jerry Lee Lewis' classic song as the PPV theme would be a mistake, but we might not all agree on whom Lesnar should face for the title that night.

Despite only working a handful of matches each year, Lesnar has built up quite the list of rivals, and most of them are on the Raw roster with him.

This slideshow will look at the top contenders to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.