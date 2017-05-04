7 Possible Brock Lesnar Opponents for Universal Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire

7 Possible Brock Lesnar Opponents for Universal Title at WWE Great Balls of FireMay 4, 2017
WWE likes to change up its pay-per-view names every so often, and this year will feature what might be the most ridiculous title for a WWE event ever.
Great Balls of Fire will be the Raw-branded PPV taking place on July 9. The brand split hadn't happened last July, so Battleground was the only event that month.
The American Airlines Center in Dallas will host the show, and the venue broke the news of Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship through its official Twitter account.
We can all agree not using Jerry Lee Lewis' classic song as the PPV theme would be a mistake, but we might not all agree on whom Lesnar should face for the title that night.
Despite only working a handful of matches each year, Lesnar has built up quite the list of rivals, and most of them are on the Raw roster with him.
This slideshow will look at the top contenders to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Despite being on the SmackDown roster, Shinsuke Nakamura has to be included on the list because of his history with Lesnar.
Before The Beast conquered the world of MMA, he worked a short stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the promotion's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
During his run with the company, Lesnar crossed paths with The King of Strong Style, and the two produce what many would consider Lesnar's best non-WWE match.
The two may be on separate rosters, but WWE plays fast and loose with its own rules all the time. If the company wants to put on a memorable match, Nakamura would be a good choice.
Roman Reigns
Whether you like it or not, Roman Reigns is going to be a top star for a long time, so whenever there is a marquee match to be booked, his name will be on the list.
Reigns and Lesnar have been in the ring before, so there is history to draw from when building the feud over the next two months.
Reigns has become an even bigger player in WWE since their last encounter, so this wouldn't be as one-sided as their match at WrestleMania 31.
If management were to include Reigns, the best option would be a Triple Threat situation with another babyface the fans actually like.
Braun Strowman
Lesnar has fought just about everyone at the top of the heap in WWE, but a newcomer has rocketed up the ranks in recent months to make himself a top contender for a match against Lesnar.
Braun Strowman had a slow start as a Wyatt Family enforcer, but once WWE let him loose on Raw, he impressed everyone with his versatility and athleticism.
Their brief confrontation last month teased a future match between the two powerhouses and laid the groundwork for any future storyline to pick up where they left off.
Strowman is on a hot streak, and it would be much better to have a dominant champion who is actually on every show instead of someone who comes and goes every few months.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins and Lesnar have history, and considering The Kingslayer was the one to take his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in Money in the Bank, The Beast may still want revenge.
Their last encounter at Battleground 2015 ended with The Undertaker attacking Lesnar, so he never got to feel the satisfaction of defeating Rollins.
Both men are athletic in different ways, and if anyone can pull a good match out of Lesnar, it's Rollins. He has stolen the show with wrestlers of all kinds, and he could do it again with Lesnar.
With Rollins now being a top babyface on Raw, the dynamic between the two would be completely different. Instead of the sneaky, cowardly Rollins, Lesnar would be facing the man who defeated Triple H at WrestleMania 33 with a bum leg.
Big Show
We have seen Lesnar dominate Big Show before, but that was the old Big Show. Lesnar hasn't faced the man who dropped almost 100 pounds and got himself into the best shape of his life.
Strowman may be the new giant on the block, but there is still value in Show's veteran experience, especially when it comes to Lesnar.
Nobody else has as much history with The Beast as Big Show does, so the feud would be easy to pick up where they left off after their last fight.
Big Show's career is winding down, and having him win the universal title from Lesnar would be an awesome way for him to start one last run at the top.
Finn Balor
Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the first universal champion at SummerSlam, but he was forced to relinquish the title the next night after his shoulder was injured during the match.
The Demon never actually lost the title, so he should automatically be granted a rematch at some point. After he declared his intentions to win back the belt on Monday's Raw, it wouldn't be surprising to see him become No. 1 contender heading into Great Balls of Fire.
Balor would be one of the smaller competitors Lesnar has faced since returning to the company in 2012, but he has never let his size hold him back.
Even putting up a good fight against Lesnar would make him look like one of the toughest Superstars on the roster, so if WWE wants Lesnar to hold the title until SummerSlam, Balor would be the best choice.
Samoa Joe
Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, but he has never been in the ring with Samoa Joe.
The Destroyer is one of the few people who can match Lesnar for both size and speed, so The Beast wouldn't be able to just throw him around like he does everyone else.
Lesnar's matches are known for their physicality, and few would be able to provide him with as much of a challenge as Joe.
Everyone on this list would make a great opponent for Lesnar, but everyone has their own opinion. Who would you like to see face The Beast Incarnate at Great Balls of Fire?