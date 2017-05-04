Inside Football: Chelsea Beat Manchester Clubs to Two Signings

1 of 4

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to rebuild his side this summer, with at least six signings expected to arrive.

One name City have been keen to get on board is Southampton defender Van Dijk, and they were among the first clubs to register an interest in signing him this year.

Representatives working on behalf of the player met with City officials, and I am told the talks went well.

One sticking point right now, though, is that City are also looking to offload lots of big earners before they can start their recruitment drive, and that has allowed other clubs to get in Van Dijk's mind.

Arsenal are willing to pay huge wages on top of his fee—Saints are looking for close to £50 million—but the player is unsure about where they are heading.

Chelsea have also jumped on board, and it seems they are now in the driving seat to strike a deal.

I am told Van Dijk is open to making the switch to Stamford Bridge and that, as it stands, the move is likely to happen.

The only way this one will turn around is if City can quickly get the wheels in motion and convince him they are in a strong position to complete a deal early in the transfer window.