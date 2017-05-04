Inside Football: Chelsea Beat Manchester Clubs to Two Signings

Inside Football: Chelsea Beat Manchester Clubs to Two SigningsMay 4, 2017
Chelsea are closing in on the league title, and now they are also moving in on summer transfer targets.
The big progress being made is in the shape of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, as reported by Neil Ashton in The Sun.
But they also have an eye on up-and-coming talent, with a move for 16-year-old Ajax forward Daishawn Redan on the cards.
If they land both, it would be a nice win, as Manchester City are after Van Dijk, while Manchester United are chasing Redan.
Read on as I reveal more detail on both deals, while also revealing how West Ham United have half an eye on Rafa Benitez and how Vincent Janssen could stay in the Premier League if he is sold by Tottenham Hotspur.
Man City Lose out on Van Dijk
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to rebuild his side this summer, with at least six signings expected to arrive.
One name City have been keen to get on board is Southampton defender Van Dijk, and they were among the first clubs to register an interest in signing him this year.
Representatives working on behalf of the player met with City officials, and I am told the talks went well.
One sticking point right now, though, is that City are also looking to offload lots of big earners before they can start their recruitment drive, and that has allowed other clubs to get in Van Dijk's mind.
Arsenal are willing to pay huge wages on top of his fee—Saints are looking for close to £50 million—but the player is unsure about where they are heading.
Chelsea have also jumped on board, and it seems they are now in the driving seat to strike a deal.
I am told Van Dijk is open to making the switch to Stamford Bridge and that, as it stands, the move is likely to happen.
The only way this one will turn around is if City can quickly get the wheels in motion and convince him they are in a strong position to complete a deal early in the transfer window.
Dutch Wonderkid Chooses Chelsea
Chelsea are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ajax sensation Daishawn Redan.
Forward Redan turned down a professional contract at his Dutch club and has been weighing up offers from Chelsea and United, while City have also been in touch.
I'm told the Netherlands U17 international has decided he is going to join Chelsea and will make the move this summer.
Redan has been with Ajax since the age of eight and has been prolific in front of goal on his way up the ranks. He can play as a central forward or cut in from the flank, and he is already fluent in English.
Bilic Out, Rafa In?
Keep an eye on West Ham, as there could be a change of manager at the end of the season.
Slaven Bilic is playing down speculation over his future, but my understanding is that there is a genuine chance he could be on his way out.
An end of season review is already planned, with one year remaining on Bilic's three-year deal.
No decision has been made over whether he will stay or go yet, but intermediaries working on behalf of West Ham are on alert, ready to sound out both Benitez and Slavisa Jokanovic as potential replacements.
Newcastle United have already been promoted, and Benitez has already met officials about their transfer strategy for this summer. However, there is a feeling he would be more attainable than Jokanovic—particularly if Fulham also win promotion.
West Brom Offer Janssen a Lifeline
Tottenham striker Janssen has struggled to make an impact at White Hart Lane and could be offered an escape route by West Bromwich Albion.
The Baggies are prioritising a new striker in the summer and believe Janssen will become available for transfer.
Janssen joined Spurs on a four-year deal with a fee of around £18.6 million last July, but six goals from 35 appearances has not been good enough to prove he is the long-term answer to back-up Harry Kane as a main striker.
Spurs would now be prepared to sell the Dutchman, and Baggies boss Tony Pulis is an admirer. He is looking for a frontman who can fill a lone role in attack, and there is a feeling the player may be willing to try one more club in the Premier League to try to live up to his potential.