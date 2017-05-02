Liverpool Transfer News: Real Madrid Chase Georginio Wijnaldum, Top Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have "held talks" to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as they consider alternatives to primary target Eden Hazard.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star), Los Blancos are investigating the market as they attempt to capture the Chelsea forward. The UEFA Champions League holders have spoken with Wijnaldum's agent, 12 months after he joined the Reds from Newcastle United for £23 million.

The Dutchman has carved a starting berth in manager Jurgen Klopp's team, appearing in 33 Premier League games this season, according to WhoScored.com. The 26-year-old has so far returned five goals and six assists in the English top flight for the Anfield giants.

Wijnaldum is contracted to the Merseyside club until 2021, per Harris, but the temptation to join the champions of Europe might prove too much.

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

In other Liverpool news, former striker Christian Benteke is trying to convince defender Mamadou Sakho his future lies away from the club after his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

According to Jamie Styles of the Daily Star, Benteke is doing his best to make sure the France international joins him permanently at Selhurst Park. Sakho temporarily joined Palace after falling out of favour with Klopp, and he produced an impressive set of displays in south London before suffering injury.

Benteke recently commented about Sakho's spell with him at Palace, per Styles: "I'm trying to persuade him to stay but we are not kidding ourselves, we know it’s going to be tough.

"He's obviously going to get some propositions from some other clubs but I'm sure the chairman and the manager will try to convince him to stay.

"He's been brilliant and has made such a difference to us.

"First of all we have to make sure we stay in the Premier League but we're not far away from that."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Considering Liverpool's inconsistency in defence, Sakho has proved his pedigree in the Premier League during his recent loan spell.

Palace have improved considerably since his arrival, and he has been a central reason for the club's drive away from relegation.

The 27-year-old was left out in the cold by Klopp, and the German will have to replace his talents in his squad with a major signing in the summer.

Liverpool have conceded 42 goals in the Premier League this season, and it is this figure that has derailed their chance of challenging Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for silverware.