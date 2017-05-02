Stone Cold Steve Austin Says 1999 Monster Truck Stunt on Raw Almost Killed Him

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

On a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that a monster truck stunt on a 1999 episode of Raw nearly resulted in his death.

Austin said (h/t Henry Smith of Viral Thread) that breathing in the fumes produced by the monster truck could have led to his demise:

"So I go into the back door of the arena and I'm in a holding room with a couple of curtains in front of me. The monster truck was loud as f--k and that 1,800 horsepower motor is churning out exhaust fumes. So I'm in this room and they shut the door behind me. It was about a three minutes commercial break, so the whole time the people back home are watching commercials, I'm in a room, inside a truck, breathing methanol-alcohol fumes—I could barely breathe. I was just begging for the show to come back on air so I could charge out in the audience and get a breath of fresh air. I'm breathing all those exhaust fumes, motherf--ker, I was going to crash that gate doing 98 [mph] and go and take my own cue and haul ass into the arena, if they hadn't of cued me when they did—I was about to die."

The stunt ended up going off without a hitch, as Austin demolished The Rock's Lincoln Town Car with his Austin 3:16 emblazoned monster truck.

