Kevin Garnett Was Approached by Cavaliers About NBA Return, Per Tyronn Lue

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

When the Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to find ways to add size during the regular season, Kevin Garnett was one of the players on their radar.

During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Lockdown podcast with Dave McMenamin, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said the team did approach Garnett about possibly joining the defending NBA champions:

I was like, 'Man, you should come back and play for me.' He was like, 'Man, you all have a lot going on over there. That was before we hit our stride like we're playing well now. He was like, 'If you and [James] Posey were still playing, I would come.' But he said, 'But y'all are coaching and y'all are going through what you're going through.' He said, 'Ah, I'm going to sit this one out.' I said, 'OK. We'll call you next year.'

After the trade deadline, the Cavaliers signed Andrew Bogut on March 2 to provide depth at center. He suffered a season-ending fractured tibia during his first minute of game action with the team against the Miami Heat.

That was part of the disastrous March for Cleveland, which went 7-10 in the month to lose grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics.

The postseason has seen the Cavaliers hit their stride, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round and blowing out the Toronto Raptors 116-105 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Garnett retired after the 2015-16 season. He has been working as a consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks since January.