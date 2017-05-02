Joe Ingles Says He'll Send Warriors to Las Vegas After Matt Barnes Insults Utah

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles had a few recommendations for the Golden State Warriors after Matt Barnes complained about the lack of nightlife in Salt Lake City.

"If they want to go to L.A., they can still go to L.A. between the games if they want," Ingles said, smiling, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. "They've got enough money to pay for a jet to go and then come back on game days if they want the entertainment. Or they can drive to Vegas, too, if they really want. I'll hire the car for them."

Before the Jazz eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round series, Barnes suggested he and his teammates would have preferred to face the Clippers, albeit largely for non-basketball reasons.

"There's no nightlife in Utah," Barnes told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "Obviously, as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there because I want to beat the Clippers. That's my former team, and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there's no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A."

Andre Iguodala agreed.

"The problem with Utah is that you're just sitting there and your mind is, like, dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game," he told Haynes. "Because you're in L.A., you're like, 'Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.' but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep.

"And then you've slept too long or I'm bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game," he continued. "You know you're in the playoffs and you're supposed to be pumped anyway, but the vibe is just like, 'Man, let's just get out of here.'"

The Warriors and Jazz begin their second-round series Tuesday night, and the Warriors will only have to play in Utah twice if they finish off the Jazz in four or five games. The Warriors will have the advantage of home court and are rested after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in Round 1, while the Jazz survived a grueling seven-game series against the Clippers.

Golden State won the regular-season series, 2-1, and will be heavy favorites to advance to the Western Conference Finals after finishing with the NBA's best record behind superstars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

If they aren't lulled to sleep by Salt Lake City, that is. But not all of the Warriors seemed to share those concerns.

"It's the playoff," Green said. "Nobody worried about nightlife during the playoffs."