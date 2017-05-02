LeBron James Will Pay Dahntay Jones' Fine Again for Trash-Talking Technicals

JAY LAPRETE/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James revealed Monday night after his team's 116-105 Game 1 playoff win over the Toronto Raptors that he would pay the fine incurred by teammate Dahntay Jones for a pair of technical fouls.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James said the following on the matter: "I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was. It didn't matter. And I told him tonight, I said, 'Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I'm going to stop paying your damn fines.' But yeah, he don't have to worry about it. He's good."

Jones was hit with two technical fouls late in Monday's game for trash-talking Toronto's Norman Powell, resulting in an ejection and $6,000 fine.

The fine is significant since Jones is earning only $9,127 with the Cavs after signing just prior to the end of the regular season.

This marks the second consecutive year that LeBron has offered to pay Jones' fine during a playoff series against the Raptors, as he was fined and suspended for a game last year for hitting Bismack Biyombo below the belt.

After Monday's game, Jones explained the content of the trash talk between himself and Powell, per McMenamin: "It really wasn't that intricate. I don't know what happened. All I said was, 'You better not jump,' and that got me the first tech. And then the second one, Norman walked up on me and said, 'Don't you do that s--t!' And I said, 'What are you going to do?' Like, 'What you going to do?' And that's two. So those are the exact words I said: 'What are you going to do?' No curse words."

Jones played only three minutes before his ejection, which came shortly after an emphatic dunk for his only two points of the game.

The 36-year-old veteran didn't log any minutes during Cleveland's first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers and appeared in just one regular-season games for the Cavs.

Last season, Jones appeared in 15 playoff games for the Cavaliers en route to their first NBA championship.