LeBron James Talks Cavaliers Win vs. Raptors, Grabbing Bottle from Beer Vendor

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed no signs of rust Monday during a 116-105 victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors thanks largely to 35 points and 10 rebounds from LeBron James.

"That was the mystery coming into the game, how we would come out?" James said of the rest after his team swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Obviously you prepare, you want to come out and play well, but you never know after an eight-day layoff. But the energy was phenomenal."

The game was never really in doubt down the stretch even though Toronto won the fourth quarter 31-20. It was such a laugher, James pretended like he was going to take a drink of beer from a vendor:

He commented on the play and said he wasn't going to run over the team's vendor, per NBA TV:

James also looked at the big picture and the progress his Cavaliers have made, per NBA TV:

The AP noted James tied Kobe Bryant for second on the all-time list with 88 postseason games of 30 or more points. He was far from the only Cavalier to thrive Monday, as Kyrie Irving tallied a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists.

His most notable dime came when he connected with James off the backboard in the opening minutes:

According to the AP, the Raptors are 1-12 in playoff openers in franchise history. One of those 12 losses came in last year's Eastern Conference Finals when they ultimately fell to James and the Cavaliers 4-2.

Still, Toronto already overcame one 1-0 deficit in this year's playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the goal of a split in Cleveland is there for the taking in Wednesday's Game 2.