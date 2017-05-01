Nene Ejected for Grabbing Dewayne Dedmon's Throat in Rockets vs. Spurs Scuffle

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Houston Rockets center Nene was ejected from Game 1 of his team's second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs for grabbing Dewayne Dedmon by the throat, the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported.

The incident came at the end of the third quarter, with the Rockets up 96-67.

In addition to Nene's ejection, Dedmon and James Harden were each assessed a technical foul.

Nene could face an additional punishment for the grab, but it's doubtful the league comes down too hard on him.

Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez only received a one-game suspension apiece for exchanging blows during a March game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. It's hard to see how Nene's grab would rise to the level of an actual punch.

The NBA fined Bradley Beal $15,000 after he grabbed Evan Fournier's throat during a game in November, which will likely be a good guide as to what to expect for Nene in terms of retroactive action.

The 15-year veteran has been very good off the bench for Houston in the playoffs. Entering Monday, he was averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. The depth he helped provide the Rockets was the difference in their first-round series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Should he be suspended as a result of his actions Monday night, he'd be a big absence.