Patrick Beverley out Multiple Games with Knee Injury

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley reportedly will miss the team's next two games while he recovers from a sore right knee, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

A long-term injury to Beverley would be a blow to the Clippers because of his perimeter defense and versatility. He can handle the ball or play on the wing and averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game behind 38.2 percent shooting from three-point range last season as a member of the Houston Rockets.

He also consistently guards the opposition's best perimeter player and notched 1.5 steals a night in 2016-17.

He has followed up with 12.5 points and 3.0 assists in his first season wearing a Clippers uniform, shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

It's another blow at point guard for the Clippers, with Milos Teodosic currently out of action as well. The Clippers are down to Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell at guard. Injuries have become a major concern early in the season for the Clippers, as forward Danilo Gallinari is also sidelined.