Blake Bortles' 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Jaguars

Despite seeing Blake Bortles take a major step back in 2016, the Jacksonville Jaguars exercised their fifth-year contract option on their inconsistent quarterback Monday.

Bortles, 25, will make the average of the NFL's 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in 2018 under terms of the option. The contract is only guaranteed for injury, however, so it's still possible the Jaguars move on after the 2017 season.

