Kevin Kisner's Shocking Eagle on 18 Sends 2017 Zurich Classic to Monday Playoff

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The first 72 holes weren't enough to settle the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and now fans will have to wait to see the tournament's end.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith appeared on their way to a team victory, but Kevin Kisner holed out an incredible eagle on No. 18 to help him and Scott Brown even things up at minus-27:

The tournament will be settled in a playoff, but a 6.5-hour rain delay pushed back the schedule Sunday and forced the event to be called due to darkness. The four players will return to action Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

This was already a unique event that featured two-man teams in different competitions. The first and third rounds consisted of alternate shots between the partners, while the second and fourth rounds were scored by best ball.

It created plenty of drama, which will only continue on a fifth day. Here are the results through Sunday from Avondale, Louisiana:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Leaderboard Pos. Team Score T1 Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith -27 T1 Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown -27 T3 Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer -23 T3 Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway -23 T5 Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire -19 T5 Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka -19 T5 Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes -19 T5 Angel Cabrera/Julian Etulain -19 T5 Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley -19 T5 Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney -19 T11 Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy -18 T11 Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud -18 T11 Xander Schauffele/Tag Ridings -18 PGA.com

Kisner and Brown were in just 14th place entering the day, four strokes behind Blixt and Smith, who had the 54-hole lead.

However, the duo stormed up the leaderboard with six straight birdies to take the lead.

Kisner was especially impressive with his ability to knock it in the hole from seemingly anywhere:

Unfortunately, the extended delay shortly followed. On-site meteorologist Joe Halvorson described the situation leading to the more than six-hour break:

Play resumed around 4:30 p.m. local time, and it seemed Kisner and Brown weren't affected all by the gap in play. They continued their birdie streak to eight before settling on a par on the ninth hole.

Kyle Porter of CBS Sports referenced just how good the front nine was for the duo:

This refers to the 2016 British Open, which saw Henrik Stenson shoot a 63 in the final round to outduel Phil Mickelson's 65.

The birdies began to dry up on the back nine, and Blixt and Smith took advantage. The duo kept charging, with this long putt by Smith helping them keep pace:

A chip-in from Jordan Spieth was also part of three straight birdies for him and Ryan Palmer:

Still, this was a two-team battle down the stretch.

Blixt made a birdie on 16 to tie things up at minus-25, followed by a short birdie putt by Smith on No. 17 to take the lead.

Smith then appeared ready to clinch the win on 18th with an approach that put him about two feet from the hole. Kisner's only chance to keep his team alive was a chip-in, and of course he nailed the eagle.

Jason Sobel of ESPN described the effort:

The shot forced the playoff and gave Kisner and Brown a fourth-round score of 60. After shooting a 64 combined in Round 2, the duo made it clear the best-ball format is perfect for their styles.

It now remains to be seen whether these players can keep their momentum in Monday's playoff or if the consistency of Smith and Blixt can lead to victory.