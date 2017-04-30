Brett Hundley Reportedly Nearly Traded by Packers on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Brett Hundley Reportedly Nearly Traded by Packers on Day 2 of NFL DraftApril 30, 2017
The Green Bay Packers shopped backup quarterback Brett Hundley during the 2017 NFL draft and are reportedly expected to trade him before the 2018 season.
Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported the team "came close" to making a deal Friday but will likely retain Hundley in 2017. They are expected to attempt to move him before the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.
Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has thrown 10 passes (completing two) in his two NFL seasons.
The Packers likely have seen Hundley as an investment pick all along. Demovsky's report indicates they expect to get more in return for Hundley than the fifth-round pick they used on him. That they were speaking to teams on the second day of the draft (Rounds 2 and 3) seems to suggest other teams are willing to give up that type of compensation.
“I’m ready to play,” Hundley told Mike Spofford of the Packers' website after the season. “In the (2016) preseason, I only got a couple of snaps, so I’ll have a totally different focus this preseason. I’m ready to play. That’s the message I’m going to keep saying.
“I want to play, and when I get back on that field, there’s a lot to be said for not playing this long. I want to get out there.”
Hundley was a three-year starter at UCLA, where he threw for 9,966 yards and 75 touchdowns against 25 interceptions. He was also a gifted runner who added 1,747 yards and 30 scores on the ground.