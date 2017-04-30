Brett Hundley Reportedly Nearly Traded by Packers on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers shopped backup quarterback Brett Hundley during the 2017 NFL draft and are reportedly expected to trade him before the 2018 season.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported the team "came close" to making a deal Friday but will likely retain Hundley in 2017. They are expected to attempt to move him before the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.

Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has thrown 10 passes (completing two) in his two NFL seasons.