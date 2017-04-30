WWE Payback 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Will Raw's monsters reign at WWE Payback 2017?

Sunday's pay-per-view will see the bloodthirsty Braun Strowman look to force Roman Reigns to suffer more punishment. Bray Wyatt will welcome Randy Orton into his House of Horrors in a match enveloped in mystery.

Samoa Joe will collide with Seth Rollins months after shredding The Kingslayer's knee.

Will it be these brutes who emerge from San Jose, California, with victories to brag about? Or will it be the red brand's knights who stand tall?

Either way, Payback looks good on paper, bolstered by some intriguing matches. Should WWE fully embrace Strowman's rise, fit in the right amount of bizarre into the House of Horrors contest and let Joe make his mark, the first PPV after WrestleMania will inject a heavy dose of momentum into the Raw brand.

The following is a breakdown of all the night's action, looking at what worked and what flopped, what stories resonated and which ones fell flat. Updates will go live shortly after each match.