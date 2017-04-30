WWE Payback 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Payback 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 30, 2017
Will Raw's monsters reign at WWE Payback 2017?
Sunday's pay-per-view will see the bloodthirsty Braun Strowman look to force Roman Reigns to suffer more punishment. Bray Wyatt will welcome Randy Orton into his House of Horrors in a match enveloped in mystery.
Samoa Joe will collide with Seth Rollins months after shredding The Kingslayer's knee.
Will it be these brutes who emerge from San Jose, California, with victories to brag about? Or will it be the red brand's knights who stand tall?
Either way, Payback looks good on paper, bolstered by some intriguing matches. Should WWE fully embrace Strowman's rise, fit in the right amount of bizarre into the House of Horrors contest and let Joe make his mark, the first PPV after WrestleMania will inject a heavy dose of momentum into the Raw brand.
The following is a breakdown of all the night's action, looking at what worked and what flopped, what stories resonated and which ones fell flat. Updates will go live shortly after each match.
Big Cass and Enzo Amore vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Pre-Show)
- Amore tells The Club they'll end the match with "a pupu platter in their pants."
- "The Mets could have used him today." —Michael Cole on Cass.
- Anderson blasts Amore off the ring apron.
The Realest Guys in the Room kicked things off with their usual banter.
Enzo Amore recalled Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attacking him. Big Cass listed types of Chinese food.
Once the bell rang, Amore went after the heels aggressively. Anderson and Gallows, though, took down the trash-talker and beat him up in their corner. The Club kept Amore away from his partner for a long stretch.
Cass eventually stormed in, bowling over Anderson and Gallows.
When The Club looked ready to close in on a victory later, Amore rolled up Gallows for the win.
Result
Amore and Cass win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Classic tag team psychology led to solid action. Cass added fire to the bout. The heels looked strong for the most part.
The fluky win is a clear sign this feud is continuing. It hasn't been a memorable one so far, unfortunately.
Amore and Cass' act has devolved into grade-school humor and listing things. WWE has been inconsistent in painting Anderson and Gallows as formidable foes. Something needs to change in a hurry.
Miz TV with Finn Balor
- "Are you done? Because that was a five-minute entrance."—The Miz.
- "Do you feel like a failure?"—The Miz.
- "Brock Lesnar will break you in half. Hell, I'd wipe the floor with you."—The Miz.
Before welcoming Finn Balor, The Miz talked up the former universal champion.
Balor's long entrance annoyed the host. They talked about The Balor Club and whether The Miz belonged in it. The Miz played up Balor's accomplishments before trying to tear him down.
Balor promised to win back the universal title.
After things got tense, Balor said he'd rather not attack The Miz, but the heel egged him on. Balor responded with a Sling Blade.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The Miz did well to talk up Balor. The segment teased the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Balor, set the stage for a potential Balor-Miz feud and made the babyface look cool in the process.
Still, this didn't feel PPV worthy.
It was good of WWE to find a spot on the card for Balor. The interview, though, only partially made up for the fact that The Demon King is treading water right now, and that he's now gone two PPVs in a row without a match.
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship)
- Owens smashes Jericho's head into the ring post.
- Jericho hits Owens with a long string of chops.
- Jericho counters a pop-up powerbomb with a hurricanrana.
- Owens escapes defeat by putting a finger on the ropes a la WrestleMania.
Kevin Owens tried to escape early, but Chris Jericho pulled him back into the fray. KO, though, regained control and throttled his former friend outside the ring.
Slowing the pace, Owens kept Jericho grounded and overwhelmed him with a methodical offense.
Jericho rallied back but was unable to put away the champ. He resorted to trying to break Owens' finger. The strategy worked, as Owens was unable to escape the Walls of Jericho thanks to the injured hand.
Result
Jericho wins via pinfall to win the U.S. title.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
The bout featured a grinding pace much like their WrestleMania 33 encounter. Its aggression wasn't befitting of their storyline hatred of each other. Jericho's win wasn't as explosive as it should have been as a result.
The callback to WrestleMania involving Owens' finger was great.
The foes had good chemistry, too. The performers did their part; the decision-makers did not.
The result, though, was odd. Jericho will now move to SmackDown with the title despite going on tour with Fozzy soon and Owens' reign ended far soon, long before he could do anything with the gold.
Neville vs. Austin Aries (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Both foes collide in the corner and tumble to the mat.
- Aries sends Neville flying off the ring apron.
- Aries hits a sunset flip powerbomb.
- Neville grabs the referee's hand to avoid tapping out.
Neville and Austin Aries traded the advantage in a hard-hitting bout.
The champion gloated as he went on the attack. Aries withstood his best shots and had Neville reeling. They both flew at each other, maintaining a rapid pace.
Aries tore off his elbow pad as he went on a tear. He looked ready to claim the title when Neville bowled over the referee to get purposely disqualified.
Result
Aries wins via disqualification; Neville retains the title.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The cruiserweight looked determined to steal the show.
They delivered a high-octane pace marked by violent strikes and seething emotion. The ending showed more vulnerability than we've seen from Neville in a long while.
Neville and Aries now head into the next chapter of their story with plenty of sparks around them. This is building to quite the climax.
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Jeff tumbles awkwardly through the ropes and out onto the floor.
- Sheamus appears to kick a tooth out of Jeff's mouth.
- Jeff hits Poetry in Motion to both opponents.
- Sheamus hits White Noise from the second rope.
- "This is personal. This is bad blood overflowing."—Corey Graves.
Matt and Jeff Hardy worked over Cesaro in the early going. Sheamus helped the challengers even things up.
Teamwork from Cesaro and Sheamus left Jeff hurting.
Jeff risked his body to take down his foes. He flew around the ring to clear the way for his brother.
After the match picked up speed and intensity, Sheamus believed he had the match won. Jeff, though, nailed him with a Swaton Bomb from behind to put him away.
After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus raised The Hardy's hands in victory. They followed up with an attack that left the champs out cold.
Result
The Hardys win via pinfall to retain the tag team titles.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Good performances all around offset a poor build. Electricity grew after a stagnant start. A number of near-falls added drama.
The babyface-against-babyface dynamic has limited the animosity between the teams, but that will now change. The Europeans are now a better fit as foils after embracing their dark side.
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
- The San Jose fans go wild for Bayley.
- "That sounded like a puck hitting the floor."—Cole on Bliss' forearm to Bayley.
- Bliss hits a sunset flip powerbomb after avoiding a top-rope Bayley-to-Belly Suplex.
- Bayley hits a loud running knee strike.
In front of her hometown crowd, Bayley knocked Alexa Bliss around to kick things off.
The challenger took control after a thunderous forearm. Bliss slowed the bout down, punishing Bayley with a merciless attack. She gloated as she smothered the champ with strikes and yanked on her hair.
A gutsy comeback from Bayley had Bliss on the ropes.
A diving elbow drop couldn't put The Wicked Witch away. And after crashing into the ring post, Bayley struggled to stand.
Bliss took advantage with a DDT for the win.
Result
Bliss wins via pinfall to win the Raw women's title.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
What a star-making performance from Bliss.
This was her top effort to date. She was nasty, focused and cocky. She compelled throughout. And Bayley now has a foil that brings out the best in her.
This was a surprising move to crown Bliss so early after her move to Raw. It's a sign that WWE is all in on her. She continues to make the company smart for doing so.