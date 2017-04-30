NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Guide for Sunday's Bracket

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The only Game 7 of the NBA playoffs thus far and the start of what should be the most heated postseason series are the main storylines for Sunday's action.

Here's a look at the television and live-stream guide alongside quick previews and picks for both contests.

NBA Playoff Schedule for Sunday, April 30 Matchup Round Game Time (ET) TV Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Second 1 1 p.m. ABC Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers First 7 3:30 p.m. ABC NBA.com

Both games can be live-streamed through WatchESPN. For those wondering, yes, the second round of the NBA playoffs will begin before the first round is complete.

Previews and Predictions

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

The Washington Wizards just defeated one team they don't get along with (the Atlanta Hawks) and will now face off against another team they don't get along with (the Boston Celtics).

Here's a reminder of what happened this season between the Wizards and C's, specifically Washington point guard John Wall and Boston forward Jae Crowder:

Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com wrote an article detailing the Celtics-Wizards rivalry, and this passage sticks out in particular describing what occurred after the Crowder-Wall interaction:

"A herd of teammates and assistant coaches separated the players, but the teams were still yelling at each other as they returned to their locker rooms, which were in close proximity at TD Garden.

"Five Boston police officers were positioned between the Celtics and Wizards locker rooms after the game to ensure no further escalation. Otto Porter suggested in the aftermath that the Celtics played dirty, to which Thomas responded, 'If playing hard is dirty, then I guess we are a dirty team'."

If the Wizards-Hawks series resembled MMA, as Hawks power forward Paul Millsap described Game 1, then the Wizards-Celtics series might look like WWE, as that incident and its aftermath looks like something you'd see on Monday Night Raw.

Therefore, the expectation is that this will be a close, grueling, physical series filled with a lot of bad blood.

The difference should be the play of Wall, who is playing better than anyone in the NBA playoffs not named Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James.

Wall just finished averaging 29.5 points, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game against the Hawks, who finished fourth in defensive efficiency this year, per ESPN.com. His performance was punctuated by a 42-point, eight-assist night in a 115-99 win to clinch the series on Friday night.

Boston had a great regular season, but it may have failed to make the second round if it wasn't for Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo's thumb injury. With Rondo on the floor, Boston was 0-2 in the first round and could not contain him. Without Rondo, Boston was 4-0.

Wall is going to be too much of a problem for Boston to overcome. The Wizards will take Game 1 and win the series in six games.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

Three games decided by five points or fewer, two injuries to big stars and one turn back of the clock for a player who entered the NBA in 2001 have characterized this series, which is playing out like a television drama.

On paper, the Jazz looked like they had a big edge leading into Game 6 on Friday night, as they hosted a Clippers team without star power forward Blake Griffin, who is out for the entire NBA playoffs after suffering an injury to his right big toe during Game 3.

However, point guard Chris Paul scored 29 points, center DeAndre Jordan grabbed 18 boards and the Clippers held the Jazz to 41.0 percent shooting from the field. Jazz forward Gordon Hayward nearly led the Jazz all the way back from a 14-point deficit, scoring 31 points, but a Joe Johnson three-pointer to tie the game was off.

Speaking of Johnson, the 16-year pro has looked like the player who averaged over 20 points a game for the Atlanta Hawks in the previous decade. Johnson has averaged 16.7 points in the playoffs, which is 7.5 points above his regular-season average.

Most notably, Johnson has averaged 21.0 points per game in Utah's three wins. In their three losses, Johnson's average dips to 12.3. If Johnson can get hot in Game 7, then Utah will be very tough to beat.

Ultimately, this Game 7 will be tough to call.

The good news for Jazz fans is that center Rudy Gobert, who hurt his left ankle during Game 6, should be fine for Sunday, per Jody Genessy of the Deseret News:

The bad news for Jazz fans is that Paul looks unstoppable, as he's posted 27.3 points and 10.0 assists in the playoffs while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

This game should go down to the final minute, but give the edge to the best player on the floor (Paul) and the home team (the Clippers) in a close win.