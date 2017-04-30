Noah Syndergaard Leaves Game vs. Nationals with Apparent Lat Injury

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was removed from Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent lat injury.

The Mets announced Syndergaard may have strained his lat and will have an MRI in New York, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

As David Lennon of Newsday noted, the pitcher grabbed his biceps before coming out of the game. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com believes he complained about his lat when trainer Ray Ramirez and manager Terry Collins approached him on the mound.

Syndergaard allowed five earned runs in the first inning Sunday, which equaled his total runs allowed in his first four starts.

The pitcher already dealt with a biceps injury earlier this week but refused to undergo an MRI.

"I'm pretty in tune with my body," Syndergaard explained, per DiComo.

"I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson responded before the game, per James Wagner of the New York Times.

It's notable any time there is a physical setback in the Mets' rotation after the 2016 campaign. Matt Harvey underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Jacob deGrom underwent elbow surgery last year, while Steven Matz started the 2017 campaign on the disabled list with a flexor tendon issue.

Syndergaard proved his value last year when he anchored the rotation in the face of the other injuries with a 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 218 strikeouts. The 2016 All-Star led the Mets to the playoffs and has followed that up with a 1.73 ERA through his first four starts in 2017.

While New York has other pieces such as Harvey and deGrom to carry the load if Syndergaard misses time with this ailment, it is difficult to envision the Mets capitalizing on their potential as a World Series contender in the National League without their ace.