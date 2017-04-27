Noah Syndergaard Scratched vs. Braves with Biceps Injury, Matt Harvey to Start

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday due to a biceps injury.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Matt Harvey will start in Syndergaard's place, as Thor is dealing with what manager Terry Collins characterized as a "tired arm."

Per SNY's Steve Gelbs, Collins said Syndergaard likely has tendinitis in his biceps.

Syndergaard, 24, has established himself as the ace of a very good Mets pitching staff. After being named to the All-Star team last season, he is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in four starts in 2017.

Alongside Jacob deGrom, Harvey and Steven Matz, the Mets are loaded in the rotation. But injuries have become a storyline for this group. Harvey missed a chunk of 2016 after requiring surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, while deGrom required elbow surgery in September.

Prior to this season, Zack Wheeler hadn't pitched in an MLB game since 2014 following Tommy John surgery, and Matz is on the disabled list due to a strained flexor tendon.

There is plenty of panic in New York anytime a pitcher suffers an injury, so there will be concern about this development for Syndergaard.