    Chris Paul Reportedly Expected to Re-Sign with Los Angeles Clippers

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives past George Hill #3 of the Utah Jazz in the second half of the Clippers 105-98 loss in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 23, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
    Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly expect superstar point guard Chris Paul to sign a contract extension with the organization during the upcoming NBA offseason.

    On Friday, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com reported: "Sources close to the Clippers say that they expect Paul to re-sign with the Clippers. He'll be eligible for a five-year contract in excess of $200 million." The status of fellow building block and potential free agent Blake Griffin isn't as clear.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  