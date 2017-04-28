Chris Paul Reportedly Expected to Re-Sign with Los Angeles Clippers

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly expect superstar point guard Chris Paul to sign a contract extension with the organization during the upcoming NBA offseason.

On Friday, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com reported: "Sources close to the Clippers say that they expect Paul to re-sign with the Clippers. He'll be eligible for a five-year contract in excess of $200 million." The status of fellow building block and potential free agent Blake Griffin isn't as clear.

