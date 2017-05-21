Juventus Win 2016-17 Serie A Title After 3-0 Victory vs. Crotone

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus sealed their sixth consecutive Serie A title on Sunday after beating Crotone 3-0 at the Juventus Stadium, ensuring they finish ahead of Roma and Napoli.

The three points gave Juve an unassailable lead over the Giallorossi and the Partenopei with one match remaining, securing the position they've held since the fifth week of the campaign.

B/R Football hailed their achievement:

The Bianconeri once again boasted the best defence in the division—as they have every year since 2012—with just 26 goals conceded.

Despite the recruitment of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli in the summer and the Argentinian netting 24 league goals, Juve were outscored by both the Partenopei and Roma, but they have won all but one of their matches at home and lost just five times away.

Juventus also beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia final, so the club have won the domestic double for the third season running under manager Max Allegri, and they're still on for the treble as they'll face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

This year has seen Juventus begin to break away from their traditional back three, and Allegri has just as frequently opted for a four-man back line.

The Italian has taken full advantage of the strength in depth available to him in order to rest and rotate his centre-backs in particular, with first-choice pairing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci swapped out for Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia, all of whom have made 10 or more starts.

Juventus' depth has also allowed them to cope with injuries to Dani Alves, Marko Pjaca and Claudio Marchisio during the course of the campaign.

The Old Lady's positive results against their closest title rivals helped play a key role in claiming the league ahead of them, with Roma and Napoli taking just four points off Juventus between them.

Higuain's winner sealed a 2-1 victory over his former side in October, and the striker was the difference once again when Juventus hosted Roma in the final match before the winter break and beat them 1-0.

A 1-1 draw in Naples on April 2 effectively ended Napoli's slim title hopes, as well as sending Juve six points clear of the Giallorossi.

Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Roma's stalemate with Atalanta two weeks later was another damaging blow to their chances and allowed the league leaders to open up even more breathing room, which ultimately proved decisive despite them beating Juve 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico earlier in May.

Despite the sales of Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata last summer, Juventus have continued to go from strength to strength under Allegri.

Roma and Napoli will likely rival them again next year—and could be more successful if they can avoid losing their best players to Juve in the summer as they did last year with Miralem Pjanic and Higuain—but until the sleeping giants that are the Milan clubs wake up, Juventus will remain the strong favourites each season.