    Morgan Moses, Redskins Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Morgan Moses #76 of the Washington Redskins looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Washington defeated Chicago 41-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Washington and offensive tackle Morgan Moses have come to terms on a five-year contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adam Caplan.

    Per Schefter, the deal makes him the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.

          

