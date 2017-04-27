Kevin Fiala's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Femur, out for Rest of Playoffs

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala will miss the rest of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs after suffering a fractured femur Wednesday night during Game 1 of the team's second-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

The Predators provided the status update on their official website.

Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher and transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital after a scary crash into the boards following a hit from Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Thursday's announcement included a statement from Nashville general manager David Poile:

During last night's game, Kevin Fiala sustained a fracture of his left femur. He underwent successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is resting comfortably. He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville. The Predators organization would like to thank the St. Louis Blues Medical Team, especially Head Trainer Ray Barile, Drs. Rick Wright and William Ricci, as well as the nurses and personnel at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their outstanding care.

The Predators, who swept the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1, proceeded to continue their winning ways with a 4-3 victory. Vernon Fiddler scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining after two straight St. Louis goals had tied the contest.

Fiala netted two goals in the first five games of the playoffs after tallying 16 points in 54 games during his first full season in the NHL. The 20-year-old Switzerland native's absence could lead to a more prominent role for veteran P.A. Parenteau moving forward.