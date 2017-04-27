Barcelona to Report Malaga President Abdullah Al-Thani over 'Catalan Scum' Tweet

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Barcelona will lodge a complaint with Spain's anti-violence commission in relation to a tweet sent by Malaga president Abdullah Al-Thani, where he referred to the Blaugrana as "Catalan scum."

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden reported on Thursday that Al-Thani's tweet—responding to a fan who joked Malaga should allow joint-leaders Real Madrid to beat them on the last day of the season—insisted Barca would fail in their bid to win La Liga.

It's also mentioned the tweet in question accused the region's press of creating "lies" about manager Michel.

Barcelona announced their intention to report Al-Thani on Thursday via the club's official website, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee and La Liga's Department of Integrity also to be notified:

