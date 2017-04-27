James Rodriguez Reportedly Has Manchester United Transfer Agreement with Agent

Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is "hellbent" on a move to Manchester United this summer and already has an agreement in place with his agent, Jorge Mendes, per Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway for the Express).

The Colombia international shares an agent with United boss Jose Mourinho, which reportedly could be useful in negotiations with Los Blancos, per Otway.

