Tom Hanks Says He's Boycotting NFL for 2 Years When Raiders Move to Las Vegas

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

Count actor Tom Hanks among those who are unhappy with the Oakland Raiders' eventual move to Las Vegas.

Peter Hartlaub of SFGate reported Wednesday Hanks said he will boycott the NFL for two years after the Raiders leave Oakland. Hanks, who used to be an Oakland resident, made the comments at a fundraiser Monday in San Francisco:

When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years. You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone's throw of the fountains of Caesar's Palace, and call them the Raiders. Here's the thing I don't quite understand. And I'm not trying to — this isn't one of the (many) causes I'm fighting for. I'm just thinking as a fan: It's a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they're going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building. The only good thing that is going to come out of the Oakland Raiders leaving — and there is nothing good that will come out of that, by the way — is that the Oakland A's might get their own ballpark.

NFL owners approved Oakland's move from Oakland to Las Vegas by a 31-1 count in March.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com noted the new stadium in Sin City will not be ready until 2020, leaving the Raiders in something of a purgatory between the two locations. They will play at Oakland Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and Rosenthal wrote NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will look into different venues for 2019.