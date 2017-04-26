    Felix Hernandez Placed on DL by Mariners Due to Right Shoulder Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners throws a warm-up pitch in the bullpen prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Mariners 19-9. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

    The Seattle Mariners have placed right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez on the disabled list after he left Tuesday's start against the Minnesota Twins after two innings.

    Per the Mariners public relations twitter account, Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

