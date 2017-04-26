Felix Hernandez Placed on DL by Mariners Due to Right Shoulder Injury

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have placed right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez on the disabled list after he left Tuesday's start against the Minnesota Twins after two innings.

Per the Mariners public relations twitter account, Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

