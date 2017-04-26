La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 34 Matches

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The goals flew in the back of the net in La Liga on Wednesday, as Barcelona crushed Osasuna 7-1 while Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on the road.

The results leave the victors locked at the top of the division, as the Galacticos rested Cristiano Ronaldo in their match.

Osasuna were relegated after their humiliation in the Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi leading the scoring for the Catalan giants.

In other games, Valencia collapsed to a 3-2 defeat against Real Sociedad at home, and Leganes beat Las Palmas 3-0.

Here are the confirmed scores:

La Liga 2017: Wednesday Results Home Score Away Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna Leganes 3-0 Las Palmas Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad Deportivo La Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid Sky Sports

Here are the latest standings from Spain:

2017 La Liga Standings Pos Club P W D L GD Points 1 Barcelona 34 24 6 4 68 78 2 Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 52 78 3 Atletico Madrid 34 20 8 6 35 68 4 Sevilla 33 19 8 6 19 65 5 Villarreal 34 17 9 8 12 60 6 Real Sociedad 34 18 4 12 5 58 7 Athletic Bilbao 33 17 5 11 9 56 8 Eibar 33 14 8 11 7 50 9 Espanyol 34 13 11 10 -1 50 10 Celta Vigo 32 13 5 14 -4 44 11 Alaves 33 11 11 11 -8 44 12 Valencia 34 11 7 16 -10 40 13 Las Palmas 33 10 9 14 -6 39 14 Malaga 34 10 9 15 -9 39 15 Real Betis 33 10 7 16 -15 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 34 7 10 17 -20 31 17 Leganes 34 7 9 18 -21 30 18 Sporting Gijon 34 5 9 20 -30 24 19 Granada 34 4 8 22 -45 20 20 Osasuna 34 3 9 22 -47 18 Sky Sports

Wednesday Recap

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The biggest teams in La Liga are level on 75 points each, with Barca ahead only on goal difference, but Real hold a precious game in hand.

The Bluagrana were in ruthless form as braces from Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer destroyed the visitors.

A rare strike from Javier Mascherano was added to the scoresheet in the second half as he converted a penalty for his first goal in over seven years.

Roberto Torres had pulled a goal back for Osasuna after the second-half restart, but it was one-way traffic in a completely uneven affair.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real put Deportivo to the sword as Ronaldo sat the match out, crushing their opponents with consummate ease.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the first minute, and James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez wrapped up the points before half-time.

Further efforts from James, Isco and Casemiro helped Madrid's goal difference after Florin Andone and Joselu scored for the beleaguered hosts.

Two second-half goals for Valencia couldn't save the home team as they fell to Sociedad, with Nani and Simone Zaza both scoring.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

A first-minute own goal by Diego Alves gave La Real the lead, and Willian Jose's penalty made it 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the points in the 65th minute as Valencia struggled to stay alert.

Luciano Neves' brace gave Leganes control against a poor Las Palmas side, and Miguel Angel Guerrero's goal gave the hosts a rare and easy victory.

The three points could be a vital result for the winning side, and the victory leaves Leganes six points above the relegation zone.