La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 34 Matches

La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 34 MatchesApril 26, 2017
The goals flew in the back of the net in La Liga on Wednesday, as Barcelona crushed Osasuna 7-1 while Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on the road.
The results leave the victors locked at the top of the division, as the Galacticos rested Cristiano Ronaldo in their match.
Osasuna were relegated after their humiliation in the Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi leading the scoring for the Catalan giants.
In other games, Valencia collapsed to a 3-2 defeat against Real Sociedad at home, and Leganes beat Las Palmas 3-0.
Here are the confirmed scores:
|La Liga 2017: Wednesday Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Barcelona
|7-1
|Osasuna
|Leganes
|3-0
|Las Palmas
|Valencia
|2-3
|Real Sociedad
|Deportivo La Coruna
|2-6
|Real Madrid
|Sky Sports
Here are the latest standings from Spain:
|2017 La Liga Standings
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Barcelona
|34
|24
|6
|4
|68
|78
|2
|Real Madrid
|33
|24
|6
|3
|52
|78
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|20
|8
|6
|35
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|19
|65
|5
|Villarreal
|34
|17
|9
|8
|12
|60
|6
|Real Sociedad
|34
|18
|4
|12
|5
|58
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|33
|17
|5
|11
|9
|56
|8
|Eibar
|33
|14
|8
|11
|7
|50
|9
|Espanyol
|34
|13
|11
|10
|-1
|50
|10
|Celta Vigo
|32
|13
|5
|14
|-4
|44
|11
|Alaves
|33
|11
|11
|11
|-8
|44
|12
|Valencia
|34
|11
|7
|16
|-10
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|33
|10
|9
|14
|-6
|39
|14
|Malaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|-9
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|33
|10
|7
|16
|-15
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|34
|7
|10
|17
|-20
|31
|17
|Leganes
|34
|7
|9
|18
|-21
|30
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|34
|5
|9
|20
|-30
|24
|19
|Granada
|34
|4
|8
|22
|-45
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|34
|3
|9
|22
|-47
|18
|Sky Sports
Wednesday Recap
The biggest teams in La Liga are level on 75 points each, with Barca ahead only on goal difference, but Real hold a precious game in hand.
The Bluagrana were in ruthless form as braces from Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer destroyed the visitors.
A rare strike from Javier Mascherano was added to the scoresheet in the second half as he converted a penalty for his first goal in over seven years.
Roberto Torres had pulled a goal back for Osasuna after the second-half restart, but it was one-way traffic in a completely uneven affair.
Real put Deportivo to the sword as Ronaldo sat the match out, crushing their opponents with consummate ease.
Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the first minute, and James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez wrapped up the points before half-time.
Further efforts from James, Isco and Casemiro helped Madrid's goal difference after Florin Andone and Joselu scored for the beleaguered hosts.
Two second-half goals for Valencia couldn't save the home team as they fell to Sociedad, with Nani and Simone Zaza both scoring.
A first-minute own goal by Diego Alves gave La Real the lead, and Willian Jose's penalty made it 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the points in the 65th minute as Valencia struggled to stay alert.
Luciano Neves' brace gave Leganes control against a poor Las Palmas side, and Miguel Angel Guerrero's goal gave the hosts a rare and easy victory.
The three points could be a vital result for the winning side, and the victory leaves Leganes six points above the relegation zone.