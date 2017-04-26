Bruce Cassidy Named Boston Bruins Head Coach

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins removed the interim tag from Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday and officially named him head coach.

General manager Don Sweeney announced the move, making Cassidy the 28th head coach in franchise history.

Following the firing of Claude Julien, Cassidy took over as the interim coach, going 18-8-1 en route to a playoff appearance.

Boston was eliminated in the first round by the Ottawa Senators in six games.

After the Bruins' postseason ouster, Cassidy replied "Absolutely, 100 percent" when asked if he wanted the full-time head coaching job, per CBS Boston.

Adam Kaufman of WBZ NewsRadio in Boston tweeted about the impact Cassidy had on the Bruins:

The 51-year-old Cassidy has a wealth of coaching experience at the NHL and AHL levels.

He spent parts of two seasons as the Washington Capitals' head coach, leading them to the playoffs in 2002-03.

Cassidy was also the head coach for Boston's farm club, the Providence Bruins, from 2011 through 2016 before becoming an assistant under Julien.

The 2016-17 campaign marked the first time the Bruins reached the playoffs since 2013-14.

