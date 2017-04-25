Ric Flair Reveals Fiancee Wendy Barlow Hospitalized After 'Serious' Car Accident

David Banks/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced Tuesday his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was hospitalized following a car accident:

The cause of the accident has yet to be revealed, and Barlow's condition is unknown.

Flair and Barlow worked together when Flair returned to WCW in 1993. Barlow played the role of Fifi the Maid, assisting on Flair's Flair for the Gold talk show and escorting him to the ring before matches.

Barlow was at the center of a feud between Flair and Rick Rude in which Flair lost the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship at Fall Brawl 1993:

Flair and Barlow became engaged in July.