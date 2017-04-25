    Ric Flair Reveals Fiancee Wendy Barlow Hospitalized After 'Serious' Car Accident

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 01: Former WWE champion Ric Flair gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on May 1, 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images

    WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced Tuesday his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was hospitalized following a car accident:

    The cause of the accident has yet to be revealed, and Barlow's condition is unknown.

    Flair and Barlow worked together when Flair returned to WCW in 1993. Barlow played the role of Fifi the Maid, assisting on Flair's Flair for the Gold talk show and escorting him to the ring before matches.

    Barlow was at the center of a feud between Flair and Rick Rude in which Flair lost the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship at Fall Brawl 1993:

    Flair and Barlow became engaged in July.