Daryl Washington Conditionally Reinstated by NFL, Plans to Play in 2017

Suspended Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington has been reinstated on a conditional basis and plans to play in 2017 once he's fully cleared to return to the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In a separate statement, the Cardinals acknowledged they were aware of Washington's reinstatement but pumped the breaks on a reunion for the time being:

Washington, 30, hasn't appeared in a game since 2013 after he was suspended indefinitely for repeated violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

A 2010 second-round pick, Washington played 53 of a possible 59 games for the Cardinals during his first four seasons in the NFL. During that stretch, he registered 389 total tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles and 21 deflected passes. He also nabbed a Pro Bowl berth in 2012.

Prior to that standout campaign, the Cardinals inked Washington to a new six-year contract. According to Spotrac.com, he's slated to earn a base salary of $4.4 million in the final year of that deal this coming season.

