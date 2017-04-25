Martavis Bryant Granted Conditional NFL Reinstatement

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the NFL conditionally reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

"We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement."

Bryant received an indefinite suspension that was to last no less than one year in March 2016.

After being reinstated on a conditional basis, Bryant can join the Steelers for preseason activities upon achieving certain tasks, but the league will re-evaluate his status again before he's available to play and practice during the regular season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the next steps for Bryant:

Bryant has only played 21 regular-season games in the NFL, but Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke and Pro Football Focus noted how he has already become a premier downfield threat:

Pittsburgh ranked eighth in offensive efficiency in 2016, according to Football Outsiders. Adding Bryant to a unit that already includes Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown should once again give the Steelers one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

Bryant will likely need to shake off some rust since he hasn't played a down of meaningful football since the final week of the 2015 regular season. The fact he can practice with the team and play in the preseason should help him re-adjust to game action.

The timing of his reinstatement is also perfect for the Steelers with the NFL draft just days away. With Bryant available, wide receiver is no longer a major position of need for the team to address in the draft.

