Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Group Reportedly Wins Auction to Purchase Miami Marlins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The group of buyers led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush has reportedly won the auction to purchase the Miami Marlins.

Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg reported the auction results. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins "are moving forward with the Jeb Bush/Jeter group and are optimistic deal will be reached for sale."

Jackson noted the sale price as $1.3 billion and added Bush would be the controlling owner with Jeter having an "active role." Forbes estimated the Marlins' value at $940 million.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported the Jeter-Bush team was "running around looking to raise money" in an effort to purchase the Marlins.

Soshnick reported April 19 that bids for the Marlins were due the previous week and ranged from "between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion."

Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the Marlins since 2003, became more "receptive to the possibility of selling" the franchise last December, per Jackson.

For more news, rumors and related stories about the Miami Marlins and Major League Baseball, check out the MLB and Marlins streams on Bleacher Report's app.