Alexa Bliss Beats Bayley to Win Raw Women's Title at WWE Payback 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In her first title match as part of the Raw roster, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on Sunday at WWE Payback to become the Raw women's champion.

Wresting Inc noted Bliss is the first wrestler to win the women's titles on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Bayley absorbed two big blows to her head during the match. First, she hit face-first into the middle turnbuckle and then went head-first into the ring post later on.

Knowing her opponent's vulnerabilities, Bliss delivered a DDT for the victory.

WWE showed the new champion holding the title:

Bleacher Report's Dave Schilling thought Bayley looked good in a losing effort:

CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell put Bliss among the company's best:

Bayley overcame three of the top female wrestlers in WWE to defend the Raw women's title on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but it wasn't long before a new threat emerged.

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bliss made the leap to the red brand from SmackDown Live. Bliss is a two-time SmackDown women's champion, and she wasted little time in establishing herself as the No. 1 contender on Raw.

Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Mickie James in a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot against Bayley at Payback.

After becoming No. 1 contender, Alexa made it clear that her focus was solely on beating Bayley to become Raw Women's champion for the first time, according to WWE Universe on Twitter:

Bliss attempted to bully Bayley and play mind games in the week leading up to Payback, but Bayley wasn't afraid to stand up for herself:

Bayley also received support from Sasha, who beat Bliss in a match on the go-home edition of Raw prior to Payback when Alexa opted for self-preservation by intentionally getting counted out.

In Bliss, Bayley was faced with a unique challenge, as the self-professed Five Feet of Fury proved during her time on SmackDown that she would do anything to win championships.

That was apparent during her feud with Becky Lynch when she enlisted the help of La Luchadora, who was later revealed to be James.

There was no telling what tricks Bliss would have up her sleeve heading toward Payback, which forced Bayley to be on high alert.

Bayley gained a great deal of confidence and momentum by pinning Charlotte at WrestleMania, but the savvy of Bliss proved too much to overcome.

Alexa's win likely represents the start of a long-term feud with Bayley, and Sasha's constant presence could further complicate the title scene as well.

