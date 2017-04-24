Kevin Durant Active for Game 4 of Warriors vs. Blazers After Leg Injury Recovery

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Kevin Durant is available to play in Game 4 Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude added the team doesn't have a minutes restriction for Durant.

The 2014 NBA MVP missed Golden State's last two games while dealing with a calf injury. The Warriors are looking for a sweep on the road in the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs after coming from behind to win Game 3 119-113 on Saturday.

Durant missed 19 games earlier in the year after suffering a knee injury in February. ESPN Stats & Info noted how the team initially struggled without him but has since found a way to compensate for his absence:

While Durant's calf problem hasn't hurt Golden State in the first round, it could become an issue in later rounds should the injury continue to linger.

Stephen Curry missed six games between the first and second rounds last year, and when he returned to the court, he clearly wasn't the same player. Curry's health wasn't the decisive factor in the Warriors' NBA Finals loss, but it undoubtedly played a role.

Golden State isn't lacking in star power and talent. Still, the Warriors had a 16.0 net rating with Durant on the floor during the regular season, compared to a 7.7 net rating when he was on the bench, per NBA.com.

Beating the Blazers Monday night would not only put the Warriors through to the next round, it would also allow Durant more time to fully heal.

