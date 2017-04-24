Seahawks Have 'Kind of Moved Past' Potential Richard Sherman Trade, Per GM

Richard Sherman isn't going anywhere—at least for now.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters Monday that "right now we've kind of moved past" trading the Pro Bowl corner, who has been available in talks throughout the offseason. Schneider said the team would still consider making a move if a team swoops in with a big offer.

Sherman, 29, made his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2016. He recorded 58 tackles and four interceptions while playing in all 16 games for the sixth consecutive year.

However, Sherman's 2016 campaign was far from his best. He failed to earn an All-Pro selection for the first time since 2012 and spent most of the second half of the season playing despite a balky knee. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 13 cornerback in football in 2016—still stellar, but a step down from his reputation as the league's best cover guy.

The Seahawks have spent most of the offseason in open discussions regarding potential trades, something both Sherman and the team have acknowledged.

"I just laugh it off, man," Sherman said on ESPN's First Take. "It's funny to me. But sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. But I don't let things like that bother me. The chips will fall how they're supposed to."

Approaching age 30 and with just two years remaining on his contract, Sherman's future in Seattle is understandably murky. The team has already invested heavily in Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Jimmy Graham and others across the roster. Their depth is nowhere near their Super Bowl championship season, when most of the core players were still on rookie contracts.

Sherman, had he been able to bring back a first-rounder or pair of Day 2 picks, could have been a natural trade piece. Pete Carroll has made a career out of developing defensive backs, and the Seahawks would likely be moving him as he heads into the twilight of his prime.

That they've pulled him off the table signals there weren't any offers to their liking.