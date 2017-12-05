David Silva a Doubt for Manchester United Match with Undisclosed Injury

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's David Silva is a doubt for Sunday's derby with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed he had an unspecified complaint, via the club's official Twitter feed:

The Spaniard's absence would be a blow to Guardiola, as he is one of the coach's most creative assets.

Silva is invaluable to the Sky Blues for his ability to pull the strings in midfield and unlock defences with a neat flick or perfectly threaded through ball, but if there's one squad that could compensate for the loss of a player of his quality, it's City's.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in their ranks, the side can still cause their opponents plenty of problems, while Bernardo Silva—who arrived in the summer from Monaco but has only started three Premier League matches—is also waiting in the wings.

Nevertheless, with City fighting on multiple fronts, having their best players fit is important, even with the depth available to Guardiola.