Jusuf Nurkic out for Game 4 of Warriors vs. Blazers with Leg Injury

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said big man Jusuf Nurkic will not play in Monday's Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, per Mike Richman of the Oregonian.

Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season with a fractured fibula but returned for Game 3 and notched two points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes of action.

"He didn't do any further damage," Stotts said of Nurkic, per Richman. "There was soreness, tenderness, and it just wouldn't be wise to have him play through that."

Portland acquired Nurkic via trade in February after he posted 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 45 contests for the Denver Nuggets. He was a revelation for the Trail Blazers down the stretch, averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a night in 20 games, and gave them another weapon alongside guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

If Nurkic was fully healthy for the series, he could have provided critical interior defense and rebounding against a Golden State team that often utilizes small-ball lineups.

Look for Portland to give more minutes to Noah Vonleh in the frontcourt as well as versatile forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless.

