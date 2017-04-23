Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Christian Eriksen and Michael Keane

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, the Catalan giants are ready to embark on a rebuild at the end of the campaign and are looking for a player who can supply their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"Eriksen has been scouted consistently since the turn of the year, and it is understood that Barca could use ex-star Michael Laudrup as a go-between to convince him that a move to La Liga would be in his interests," Moxley said.

The Spurs man has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher praised Eriksen after his excellent display for Tottenham in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday:

While Harry Kane and Dele Alli have grabbed a lot of headlines for their performances in 2016-17, Eriksen has been so crucial to Spurs' attacking potency.

In previous campaigns, the 25-year-old has been inconsistent in his work but has regularly showcased moments of genius, especially with his incisive passing and set-piece deliveries. However, this term, he's channeled his talents with increased regularity.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

As noted by OptaJoe, no player in European football has been as creative as the Denmark international this season:

So it's no shock that Barcelona are said to be interested in Eriksen. Aside from Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, the Blaugrana have lacked strong performers in the middle of the park this campaign. Eriksen could be an exceptional link man in the final third and possibly a long-term replacement for someone like Iniesta.

But having managed to get the best out of the playmaker, Tottenham will not want to lose Eriksen. Given he signed a contract until 2020 at the start of this campaign, it'd be a surprise if Spurs were looking to cash in.

Michael Keane Prefers Spurs Move

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to James Ducker of the Sunday Telegraph, Burnley defender Michael Keane would prefer a move to Tottenham over other Premier League teams this summer.

Ducker reported that Everton and Liverpool are also keen to sign the England international, who has excelled for the Clarets in the top flight. "But it is thought the former Manchester United centre-half would favour a move to Tottenham over those clubs if he does leave Turf Moor," Ducker said.

The article also suggests Spurs could be willing to cash in on the versatile Eric Dier if they were able to bring Keane in, with United said to be interested in the 23-year-old.

Although Tottenham have two of the best central defenders in the Premier League in Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, Keane would be a fantastic addition. Per WhoScored.com, he's been exceptional at the back for Sean Dyche's team:

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has utilised a back three frequently this season, and having another option would be a big boost. Keane, like Alderweireld and Vertonghen, is physical, dynamic and composed in possession.

The worry for Keane would be being behind that illustrious duo in the pecking order at White Hart Lane. But given the work Pochettino has done with so many prosperous English players in north London, joining this Spurs squad would be an exciting prospect.