Madison Bumgarner Not Expected to Need Surgery for Dirt Bike Accident Injuries

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy revealed Saturday that pitcher Madison Bumgarner is not expected to require surgery for injuries suffered in a dirt bike accident.

According to Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News, Bochy said the following when asked about the possibility of surgery: "As far as I know, there's no surgery. I've never heard it discussed that it's needed or required."

Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after suffering bruised ribs and an AC joint sprain in his pitching shoulder, per MLB.com's Chris Haft.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com, the 27-year-old lefty is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action.

This marks the first time in Bumgarner's career that he has been placed on the DL.

Prior to the injuries, Bumgarner was 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.074 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 27 innings this season.

The four-time All-Star has been among the elite pitchers in the game for the past several seasons, especially in the playoffs.

Bumgarner is a three-time World Series champion, taking World Series MVP honors in 2014.

With Bumgarner on the shelf, Ty Blach will enter the starting rotation, while additional burden will be placed on Johnny Cueto, Matt Moore, Jeff Samardzija and Matt Cain.

