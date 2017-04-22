Former Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd Announces Transfer to Baylor

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd announced Saturday that he will transfer to Baylor.

Hurd made the news official with the following tweet:

The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native rushed for 451 yards and three touchdowns to go with 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Vols last season.

Hurd announced his intention to transfer in October.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Hurd explained his decision in November.

According to Jon Garcia of The Tennessean, Hurd said he suffered "multiple injuries this year that were not and should not have been disclosed," and that offensive adjustments to suit his strengths "did not happen on a consistent enough basis."

While Hurd struggled in 2016, he was a key contributor for the Vols in 2015 with 1,285 rushing yards and 14 offensive touchdowns.

Hurd will join a Baylor team that lost No. 2 rusher Shock Linwood to graduation. Leading rusher Terence Williams will return in 2017.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1FM in Knoxville, Tennessee, reported in October that Hurd is planning to switch to wide receiver or tight end.

Hurd will not be available until 2018, however, as he must sit out one year before completing his senior campaign with the Bears.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Jalen Hurd, the Baylor Bears, the Tennessee Volunteers and college football, check out the college football, Baylor football and Tennessee football streams on Bleacher Report's app.