FA Cup 2017: Semi-Final Result, Score, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixture

Chelsea will play either Arsenal or Manchester City in the FA Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semi-final contest.

Two goals from Willian and strikes from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic carried manager Antonio Conte to the cup final in his first season in England.

The Gunners and Sky Blues battle on Sunday for the right to play the current Premier League leaders in an all-star clash at the home of English football.

Here is the updated cup schedule:

FA Cup 2017: Updated Semi-Final Schedule Date Time Fixture TV Sunday, April 23 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Manchester City BT Sport 1 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) FA.com

Saturday Recap

Chelsea overcame a resilient display from Spurs, who proved they are close to being the Blues' equal.

The Premier League leaders opened the scoring after just five minutes as Willian—in for Hazard, who was rested on the bench with Diego Costa—found the back of the net as he whipped a free-kick past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham dominated possession and were back on terms after 18 minutes when Harry Kane's header found the bottom corner.

Spurs were in the ascendancy as they attempted to take the lead, but the White Hart Lane side were stung three minutes before half-time as Heung-Min Son fouled Victor Moses in the box.

Willian stepped up to convert the penalty kick, giving Conte's men the slim advantage at the interval.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's half-time team talk appeared to have inspired his side, and they were once again level after Dele Alli's finish seven minutes into the second half.

The equaliser prompted Conte to unleash Hazard and Costa from the bench, and the switches boosted Chelsea's potency.

Two quick goals by Hazard and Matic gave the Blues victory in a game they were often second-best in.

Chelsea will now take on either Arsenal or City at the Wembley showpiece to decide who wins the famous old trophy this term.

The two semi-finalists have underperformed this season, and the FA Cup could offer the teams salvation after a difficult campaign in the Premier League and Europe.