Taylor Gabriel Signs 1-Year Tender with Atlanta Falcons After Breakout Season

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel signed his one-year tender Saturday to remain with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Kelsey Conway of the team's official website.

ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported Friday that the deadline had passed for Gabriel to sign an offer sheet with another team. McClure added that the tender will pay him $2.746 million in 2017.

When asked about his status with the team in February, Gabriel made it clear that he was happy to be a member of the Falcons, per McClure: "Of course, I want to be a Falcon forever. Just the camaraderie and the group, from [coach] Dan Quinn to the owner [Arthur Blank]. And everyone has bought into what we have here. Yes, I want to be a Falcon forever."

Last season was Gabriel's best in the NFL as he registered 35 receptions for 579 yards and a career-high six touchdowns as part of Atlanta's high-powered offense.

The former undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian spent the first two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, but he was released and joined offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta.

Shanahan was previously Gabriel's offensive coordinator with the Browns in 2014, and they combined to enjoy a successful season in Atlanta.

Shanahan has since moved on to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, but Gabriel remains in good hands with reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan serving as his quarterback.

Gabriel is part of a group effort along with Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy to produce behind No. 1 wideout Julio Jones, and the 26-year-old should be among Ryan's top targets once again in 2017.