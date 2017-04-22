    Blake Griffin Ruled out for Rest of 2017 NBA Playoffs with Toe Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives to the basket during the game against the Utah Jazz during the Western Conference Quarter-finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2017 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the NBA postseason after he suffered a right big toe injury during the team's 111-106 Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. 

    The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears relayed the team's official statement: 

    Griffin appeared to injure the toe in the second quarter of Game 3 after he converted a layup in transition: 

    Griffin was in the same situation a year ago, when the Clippers ruled him out for the remainder of the postseason when he aggravated a quad injury in Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Now the Clippers, leading 2-1 against the Jazz, will have to find ways to compensate for Griffin's absence as they hope to avoid a first-round exit for the second year in a row. 

    However, that could be a tall task, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated: 

    Based on the way head coach Doc Rivers distributed minutes Friday night, Marreese Speights should see a big bump in playing time in the Clippers frontcourt.

    Rivers could also opt to slide Luc Mbah a Moute up to the 4 and move Paul Pierce into a bigger role at small forward.

    The Jazz are also without a star in the frontcourt, as center Rudy Gobert missed Games 2 and 3 and almost all of Game 1 after suffering a left knee injury in the first minute of Game 1.

    Game 4 tips off Sunday night in Utah at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Blake Griffin, the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA, check out the NBA and Clippers streams on Bleacher Report's app.